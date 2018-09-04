Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still not with team
Coach Mike Tomlin indicated Tuesday that he hasn't thought about a cutoff day that might determine Bell's Week 1 availability, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports. "When he gets here, that's when we will start quantifying all Le'Veon Bell-related things, his overall readiness, the amount of time we have between his arrival and the next competition, (ect.)," Tomlin noted.
Of course, Wednesday does profile as a key day for the team's Week 1 preparation, so if Bell hasn't reported yet, or looks like he needs added time to get up to speed, then the team has confidence in second-year pro James Conner. In any case, it seems wise to temper expectations for Bell (assuming he re-joins the team in short order) with regard to Sunday's season opener against the Browns. Even if the Steelers incorporate him into their game plan for the contest, Conner could still see a share of the team's backfield work.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Hasn't spoken to Tomlin this week•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Hasn't signed franchise tender yet•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected to practice Monday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Denies report about impending return•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected back Monday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: May not be restricted Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country