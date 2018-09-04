Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still not with team

Coach Mike Tomlin indicated Tuesday that he hasn't thought about a cutoff day that might determine Bell's Week 1 availability, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports. "When he gets here, that's when we will start quantifying all Le'Veon Bell-related things, his overall readiness, the amount of time we have between his arrival and the next competition, (ect.)," Tomlin noted.

Of course, Wednesday does profile as a key day for the team's Week 1 preparation, so if Bell hasn't reported yet, or looks like he needs added time to get up to speed, then the team has confidence in second-year pro James Conner. In any case, it seems wise to temper expectations for Bell (assuming he re-joins the team in short order) with regard to Sunday's season opener against the Browns. Even if the Steelers incorporate him into their game plan for the contest, Conner could still see a share of the team's backfield work.