Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Subject of trade talks
The Jets contacted the Steelers for a preliminary discussion regarding Bell's availability, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The conversation reportedly hasn't gotten serious, which makes sense given the unusual circumstances. Bell's franchise tag means he can't be signed to an extension, making him a questionable fit for a Jets team without good odds to compete for a playoff spot. This at least does seem to confirm a recent report suggesting the Steelers are now willing to trade Bell. The 26-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason as long as he reports to his team by Week 11.
