Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Targeting Sept. 1 return

Bell (groin) indicated on his Twitter account that he is planning to report to training camp September 1.

Bell hasn't yet reported to training camp as he's sought a long-term contract with the Steelers, but it appears as though his holdout is nearing an end. A return date next Friday would be the day after the Steelers' fourth and final preseason game, ensuring Bell doesn't see any exhibition snaps. Barring he and the Steelers have finally come to terms on a contract, Bell will have to sign his $12.12 million franchise tender.