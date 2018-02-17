Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Team prefers long-term deal over tag

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Thursday that the team prefers to ink Bell to a long-term contract extension this offseason rather than applying the franchise tag on the running back, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. "We never will discount the use of the tag because that's collectively bargained," Colbert said Thursday. "But again, our goal is to have something done on a long-term basis.

Colbert's goal aligns with Bell's own wishes, as the soon-to-be 26-year-old said after the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs Jan. 14 that he's eager to avoid a repeat of last offseason, when he sat out all of training camp while angling for a long-term deal before ultimately accepting a $12.1 million franchise tag. Though Bell would be projected to earn a slight pay increase if he were tagged again, the high attrition rate for NFL running backs makes it more appealing for him to work out a long-term contract in order to gain more financial security. Bell should have plenty of leverage in negotiations after amassing 1,946 total yards in 15 games last season to boost his average to 128.9 yards per game since the beginning of the 2013 campaign, far and away the top mark among running backs over that span.