Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Ten catches in blowout defeat

Bell rushed 15 times for 47 yards and caught all 10 of his targets for 46 more in Sunday's 30-9 loss to the Jaguars.

Bell fell flat as a rusher despite the favorable matchup against the NFL's worst run defense, but provided decent value to PPR league owners despite falling short of 100 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in five weeks. While he's still doing plenty of damage as a receiver out of the backfield, it's tough to argue that Bell's offseason holdout hasn't had a negative effect on his rushing abilities. He's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry this year after finishing at 4.9 in each of the past two seasons.