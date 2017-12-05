Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Tops 180 all-purpose yards in win

Bell rushed 18 times for 76 yards and caught five of six targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-20 win over the Bengals.

Bell led the Steelers in both rushing and receiving yards, with his output in the latter category marking a season high. The tailback's night was highlighted by an unusual scoring play, as a couple Bengals defenders declined the clear opportunity to push him out of bounds following a reception, thus paving the way for him to tip-toe down the sideline past them en route to a 35-yard touchdown. While that gave Bell his first receiving score of the season, he's now topped 180 all-purpose yards in back-to-back games, which is a great sign for fantasy owners at this stage of the season.