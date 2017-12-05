Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Tops 180 all-purpose yards in win
Bell rushed 18 times for 76 yards and caught five of six targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-20 win over the Bengals.
Bell led the Steelers in both rushing and receiving yards, with his output in the latter category marking a season high. The tailback's night was highlighted by an unusual scoring play, as a couple Bengals defenders declined the clear opportunity to push him out of bounds following a reception, thus paving the way for him to tip-toe down the sideline past them en route to a 35-yard touchdown. While that gave Bell his first receiving score of the season, he's now topped 180 all-purpose yards in back-to-back games, which is a great sign for fantasy owners at this stage of the season.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Puts up 183 total yards•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Generates 103 total yards in victory•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Posts 112 total yards in win•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Scores despite inefficiency in victory•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Remains productive•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Sets season high in rushing Sunday•
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...