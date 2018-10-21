Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Trade not expected
Team owner Art Rooney II said this week that he doesn't anticipate the Steelers will trade Bell (contract dispute) ahead of the Oct. 30 deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "I expect him to be a member of the team going forward," Rooney said. "That's my expectation."
Pittsburgh reportedly remains open to shopping Bell, but because any team acquiring him wouldn't have the benefit of negotiating a long-term deal with him, a trade has always been viewed as an unlikely option. The Steelers seem confident that Bell will sign his franchise tender whenever he reports to the team, though there's still some mystery as to when that might happen. Previous reports suggested Bell would return to Pittsburgh during their Week 7 bye, but that ultimately didn't materialize. Another update on Bell's status should come Monday, when the team begins preparing for its Week 8 matchup with the Browns.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected to report this week•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Doesn't report Monday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not in communication with team•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Could still be traded•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected to report during bye week•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: 'Actively' being shopped•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....