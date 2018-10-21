Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Trade not expected

Team owner Art Rooney II said this week that he doesn't anticipate the Steelers will trade Bell (contract dispute) ahead of the Oct. 30 deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "I expect him to be a member of the team going forward," Rooney said. "That's my expectation."

Pittsburgh reportedly remains open to shopping Bell, but because any team acquiring him wouldn't have the benefit of negotiating a long-term deal with him, a trade has always been viewed as an unlikely option. The Steelers seem confident that Bell will sign his franchise tender whenever he reports to the team, though there's still some mystery as to when that might happen. Previous reports suggested Bell would return to Pittsburgh during their Week 7 bye, but that ultimately didn't materialize. Another update on Bell's status should come Monday, when the team begins preparing for its Week 8 matchup with the Browns.