Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Trade offers not rolling in yet
Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette relays via a source that to date the Steelers haven't received any trade inquiries regarding Bell.
Though Bell has not signed his franchise tender with the Steelers, they do control his playing rights for the remainder of the season. It remains to be seen if he's inclined to return to the team anytime soon, but reports surfaced Sunday that the Steelers are open to trade requests. Given that Bell can't sign an in-season extension and that he's in line to make $853,000 per week if/when he does play, dealing him wouldn't be simple. In any case, as he continues to remain away from the team, James Conner will serve as Pittsburgh's top running back.
