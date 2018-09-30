Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Trade talks haven't heated up

While the Steelers are thought to be open to offers for Bell, "no trade talks have advanced to a serious stage at this time," ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Bell's absence has now lingered into Week 4 and there's still no clarity with regard to when he might sign his franchise tender with the Steelers. Each missed week is costing the running back a $853,000 game check. Meanwhile, James Conner will continue to serve as Pittsburgh's top running back.