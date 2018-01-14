Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Two scores, 155 yards of total offense in loss

Bell ran for 67 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and caught nine passes on 13 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional-round loss to Jacksonville.

Questionable coaching decisions and a quick 21-point deficit prohibited Bell from contributing much on offense early, as the Jaguars held him to just 24 yards in the first quarter. However, once he got going, the Steelers started putting points on the scoreboard, closing to within one score entering the fourth quarter. It is hard to imagine Pittsburgh not doing everything they can to ensure that Bell, who is an unrestricted free agent, returns in 2018, but he's already stated he could sit out next season if the team opts to use their franchise tag on him once again.