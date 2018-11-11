Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Unlikely to report by deadline

Bell (contract dispute) isn't expected to report to the Steelers by Tuesday's deadline, which would the possibility of playing in 2018, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bell returned to Pittsburgh earlier this week but there's been no further indication he intends to report, although owner Art Rooney told SiriusXM NFL Radio he believed the running back would report by Tuesday's deadline. James Conner would continue to be the workhorse back for the Steelers if Bell stays away from the team, although Conner did suffer a concussion Thursday against the Panthers. Stevan Ridley and Jaylen Samuels are the remaining running backs on the Steelers roster.