Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Wants to return to Pittsburgh in 2018
Bell said Sunday following the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs that he would like to return to Pittsburgh for the 2018 season, but acknowledged that the possibility of playing elsewhere, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. "I never want to leave [Pittsburgh]," Bell said. "But obviously, circumstances and things like that. But I definitely don't."
The "circumstances" Bell referenced likely relates to his contract status, as the running back relayed Friday that he would be prepared to sit out the 2018 season or contemplate retirement if the Steelers applied the franchise tag to him for the second straight offseason. Expect the Steelers and Bell's representatives to exchange figures on a longer-term contract within the coming months, but if the two sides can't find common ground on a deal before July, another franchise tag would grow more likely. After amassing 11 touchdowns and 1,946 yards from scrimmage across 15 regular-season contests, Bell shined again during the Steelers' lone postseason contest, taking 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and nine receptions for 88 yards and a score in the loss to Jacksonville.
