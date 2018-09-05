Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Week 1 status murky
Bell, who has not yet signed his franchise tender with the Steelers, is "not expected to play Sunday against the Browns barring an unforeseen development," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The chances that James Conner starts Sunday's game are growing by the hour and beyond that, there have been hints via Bell's agent that his client's absence could extend beyond Week 1. While things could potentially brighten on that front any given time, the fact that Bell is not yet back with the team at this stage has diminished his chances of suiting up this weekend.
