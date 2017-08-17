Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Will report before Week 1

Bell (groin), who has yet to sign his $12.12 million franchise tender with the Steelers, is slated to report to the team in advance of Week 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While it's unclear exactly when that will happen, this nugget solidifies that the star running back's contract issue won't linger into the regular season. With Ezekiel Elliott facing a six-game suspension, Bell and David Johnson currently combine to occupy the top tier of fantasy running back rankings. Given that veteran rusher DeAngelo Williams was not re-signed by the Steelers, James Conner, Fitzgerald Toussaint and Knile Davis are currently battling for slotting on the team's backfield depth chart behind Bell, who last played a full slate of games in 2014.