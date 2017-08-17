Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Will report before Week 1
Bell (groin), who has yet to sign his $12.12 million franchise tender with the Steelers, is slated to report to the team in advance of Week 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
While it's unclear exactly when that will happen, this nugget solidifies that the star running back's contract issue won't linger into the regular season. With Ezekiel Elliott facing a six-game suspension, Bell and David Johnson currently combine to occupy the top tier of fantasy running back rankings. Given that veteran rusher DeAngelo Williams was not re-signed by the Steelers, James Conner, Fitzgerald Toussaint and Knile Davis are currently battling for slotting on the team's backfield depth chart behind Bell, who last played a full slate of games in 2014.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Working with footwork specialist•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Will play under franchise tag in 2017•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not close to new deal ahead of deadline•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Contract deadline nearing•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not present for minicamp•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Doesn't have timetable at moment•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. And it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....