Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't be dealt before deadline

Bell (contract dispute) won't be traded before Tuesday's 4:00 PM ET trade deadline because he has yet to sign his franchise tender, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In order for a trade to be possible, Bell must be under contract, but he was yet to report to the Steelers and put pen to paper on the tender. There's no telling when he'll arrive in Pittsburgh with the intent of finishing out the season, but James Conner will continue to serve as the team's lead running back until Bell does.