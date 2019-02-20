Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't be tagged
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said he won't use the transition tag on Bell, who thus becomes a free agent March 13 at the beginning of the new league year, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Despite rumors to the contrary, it never made much sense for Pittsburgh to use the tag, as doing so would've left the team at risk of losing Bell without any compensation. The 27-year-old will now be part of the compensatory draft pick formula for 2020, likely bring the Steelers a selection at the end of the third or fourth round. Even after sitting out the entire 2018 season, Bell figures to have his own price range among the free-agent class of running backs. Mark Ingram, Tevin Coleman, Jay Ajayi (knee), Latavius Murray, C.J. Anderson and Adrian Peterson are the other big names available.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Drawing interest from Jets•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Could get transition tag•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't report, 2018 season over•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Unlikely to report by deadline•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Owner expects him to report by deadline•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Big raise due if tagged in 2019•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII