Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't get franchise tag removed

The Steelers currently have no plans to rescind the franchise tag that was placed on Bell, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This hint of a development comes as little surprise, but essentially means that when Bell does play this season, it will be for Pittsburgh. It also leaves the door open for Bell to receive a long-term contract before the next offseason, though this outcome is admittedly unlikely. The biggest question remaining is when Bell will actually suit up for the Black and Gold, as his window to play in Week 1 closes further each day he doesn't report to camp. He'll eventually have to report in order to secure his free agent status for next season, though it currently appears the 26-year-old back is in little hurry.