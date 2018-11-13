Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't report, 2018 season over

Bell (contract dispute) will not report to the Steelers by the deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This was the expected outcome for Bell despite him being spotted in Pittsburgh recently. Bell will wait for the offseason, where he will likely hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Despite skipping all of 2018, a number of teams will likely be vying for his services as one of the league's best backs over the first five years of his career. With the star back off the table, James Conner (concussion) -- who is expected to clear protocol Wednesday -- should remain the workhorse back for the Steelers. Stevan Ridley and Jaylen Samuels also remain on hand as depth options.