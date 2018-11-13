Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't report, 2018 season over

Bell (contract dispute) will not report to the Steelers by the deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This was the expected outcome for Bell despite him being spotted in Pittsburgh recently. Bell will wait for the offseason, where he will likely hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Despite skipping all of 2018, a number of teams will likely be vying for his services as one of the league's best backs over the first five years of his career. With the star back off the table, James Conner (concussion) -- who is expected to clear protocol Wednesday -- should remain the workhorse back for the Steelers. Stevan Ridley and Jaylen Samuels also remain on hand as depth options.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....