Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Working with footwork specialist

Bell will work with a footwork specialist in Florida until the middle of next week, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

It's hard to imagine Bell's footwork being any more impressive, but he's at least staying proactive during his absence from training camp, although the Pittsburgh coaching staff and players have made it clear they'd prefer to have him with the team. While he could theoretically wait until the end of the preseason to sign his franchise tender and still suit up for Pittsburgh's opener, Bell may want to come back a bit sooner to at least get in a couple weeks of live practice and maybe a brief preseason appearance to tune up for Week 1. There doesn't seem to be much concern regarding the groin surgery he had in March, though it does add yet another chapter to his lengthy injury history .