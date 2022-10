Wallace (concussion) is out for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wallace suffered a concussion in Pittsburgh's Week 5 loss to the Bills. He was able to log two limited practices to close the week but was unable to pass through all the steps of the NFL's concussion protocol. His absence will leave the Steelers' secondary shorthanded, as Cameron Sutton (hamstring) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) have also been ruled out.