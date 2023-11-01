Wallace (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Titans, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wallace missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Jaguars. Rookie Joey Porter took his starting spot opposite Patrick Peterson and the former was named the starter moving forward by defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, as reported by Mark Kaboly of The Athletic on Tuesday. If Wallace is able to suit up Thursday night against the Titans, he'll likely fill in as a slot corner behind Porter and Peterson.