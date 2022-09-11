site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Levi Wallace: Questionable to return
Wallace (ankle) is questionable to return Sunday against the Bengals, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Wallace was injured on a two-point conversion attempt and had to be helped off the field. In his absence, Arthur Maulet and James Pierre may see extra opportunities.
