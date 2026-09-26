The Steelers elevated Nichols from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Nichols has played in one NFL regular-season game, logging six special-teams snaps in the Steelers' Week 9 game against the Colts in 2025. The running back has been elevated to provide additional depth as Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is questionable to suit up and Rico Dowdle (toe) is already ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest with the Bengals.