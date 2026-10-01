The Steelers elevated Nichols from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Browns.

Nichols will be called up from the practice squad for a second straight game while the Steelers are shorthanded in the backfield with Rico Dowdle (toe) sidelined. In the Steelers' Week 3 win over the Bengals, Nichols played just three snaps on offense, carrying once for zero yards. He'll likely see limited use out of the backfield once again Thursday while slotting behind Jaylen Warren and Travis Homer on the depth chart.