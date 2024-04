The Steelers selected Lee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 178th overall.

Lee fit in perfectly with Iowa during his collegiate career, as he's known primarily for his toughness and work ethic. He played defensive tackle for the Hawkeyes, though he's undersized for the position in the pros at 281 pounds. His fit defensively is thus unclear, but he blocked a pair of kicks in college and could land a roster spot as a special teams ace.