Woodside signed a contract with the Steelers on Thursday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Woodside was released by the Bengals in April after spending the 2024 season bouncing back and forth between the team's practice squad and active roster. Having spent time with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Tennessee and Atlanta, the 30-year-old quarterback will act as a depth piece for the team while rookie Will Howard is dealing with a hand fracture.