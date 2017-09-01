Steelers' Malik Golden: Hurts groin, won't return
Golden hurt his groin during Thursday's game against the Panthers and won't return.
The undrafted rookie out of Penn State has been competing for a special-teams role with Pittsburgh. Golden had four tackles and one pass breakup before this injury, and he'll have to hope that keeps him on the 53-man roster that is set to be released Saturday.
