The Steelers signed Golden to a reserve/future contract Friday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Golden went undrafted out of Penn State in 2017 and spent time with both the 49ers and Steelers last summer. However, he wound up on Pittsburgh's injured reserve list prior to the season opener with a groin injury and was released with an injury settlement shortly thereafter. It seems Golden showed promise before going down, though, and he'll now compete for a spot on a roster with questionable cornerback depth.