Harrison (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harrison suffered a knee injury in Pittsburgh's season-opening win over the Jets and subsequently landed on IR. He was designated to return Monday and has been limited in practice throughout the week. That gives Harrison a chance to suit up Thursday, though he'd first need to be activated.

