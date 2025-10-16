Steelers' Malik Harrison: Could come off IR for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harrison suffered a knee injury in Pittsburgh's season-opening win over the Jets and subsequently landed on IR. He was designated to return Monday and has been limited in practice throughout the week. That gives Harrison a chance to suit up Thursday, though he'd first need to be activated.
