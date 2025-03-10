Harrison is slated to sign a two-year, $10-million deal with the Steelers when free agency officially opens Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 2020 third-round pick of the Ravens is staying in the AFC North after playing his first five seasons in Baltimore. Last year, Harrison served in a rotational role before earning the starting job in Week 11 and recording 36 tackles (15 solo) over the Ravens' final seven regular-season games. The inside linebacker ended the season with a career high 54 tackles (22 solo), including 2.0 sacks.