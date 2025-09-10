Harrison (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that Harrison wouldn't be available for Pittsburgh's Week 2 contest against the Seahawks, but following his placement on the injured reserve list, he'll be forced to miss the team's next four games. The Ohio State product played 20 total snaps (four defensive and 16 on special teams) and recorded two total tackles before sustaining a knee injury in the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Jets. Carson Bruener could see increased snaps as a rotational inside linebacker while Harrison remains sidelined.