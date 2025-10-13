Steelers' Malik Harrison: Ready to return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harrison suffered a knee injury in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Jets and has been sidelined since. It will be a quick turnaround for him to return to game action in time for Thursday's matchup against the Bengals, but he could be back more realistically for a Week 8 matchup against the Packers.
More News
-
Steelers' Malik Harrison: Lands on IR•
-
Steelers' Malik Harrison: Won't play vs. Seattle•
-
Steelers' Malik Harrison: Suffers knee injury, won't return•
-
Steelers' Malik Harrison: Joining former rival•
-
Ravens' Malik Harrison: Career-high 54 tackles in 2024•
-
Ravens' Malik Harrison: Leads team in tackles again•