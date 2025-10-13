Harrison (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harrison suffered a knee injury in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Jets and has been sidelined since. It will be a quick turnaround for him to return to game action in time for Thursday's matchup against the Bengals, but he could be back more realistically for a Week 8 matchup against the Packers.