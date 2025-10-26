Steelers' Malik Harrison: Remaining on IR
Harrison (knee) was not activated off injured reserve and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, per the NFL's transaction log.
Despite logging a full week of practice, Harrison has not progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to be activated off IR ahead of Week 8. Given his practice participation, the 2020 third-rounder has a good chance to make his return for Week 9 against the Colts on Sunday, Nov. 2.
