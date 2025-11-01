Harrison (knee) was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Ohio State product missed the Steelers' last six games after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 1 win over the Jets. He was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, but it now appears he's ready to return. With Cole Holcomb (illness) set to miss the Week 9 contest, Harrison is likely to play an expanded role in the Steelers' inside linebacker corps.