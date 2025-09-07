default-cbs-image
Harrison has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jets due to a knee injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrison appeared to injure his knee during Justin Field's one-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener could see a slight uptick in defensive snaps for the rest of Sunday's game due to Harrison's injury.

