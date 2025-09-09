Head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that Harrison (knee) will not play in the Steelers' Week 2 contest against the Seahawks on Sunday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Harrison suffered a knee injury during the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Jets. The injury is severe enough for the 2020 third-rounder to miss at least one week, and he'll work on recovering enough to be available for Week 3 against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 21. Carson Bruener could see some rotational snaps at inside linebacker for as long as Harrison is sidelined.