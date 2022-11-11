Reed is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints due to personal reasons, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Reed was excused for personal reasons during practice Thursday and was listed as a limited participant Friday, though the nature of this issue is still unclear. The 26-year-old has played a prominent role over eight games for Pittsburgh this season, recording 18 tackles, one sack and two passes defended while playing 300 defensive snaps. However, with star outside linebacker T.J. Watt (knee) expected to play for the first time since Week 1, Reed's usage could take a dip even if he is ultimately available to play against New Orleans.