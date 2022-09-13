Reed's role is expected to increase significantly as long as T.J. Watt (pectoral) is sidelined, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin is only ruling Watt out for Week 2 for the time being, but it looks possible that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will be out at least six weeks. However long Watt is sidelined, Reed's experience as a pass rusher will make him the favorite to pick up the slack on defense. The 26-year-old joined Pittsburgh via trade from Denver late August.