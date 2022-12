Reed (back) was added to the injury report Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Reed's status for Sunday's game is now in doubt despite being a full participant in practice throughout the week. The Steelers could be very thin at outside linebacker as T.J. Watt is also questionable with a rib injury, and if either can't play it would likely lead to Alex Highsmith and Jamir Jones getting more playing time.