Reed (back), who was previously questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, had his injury status removed and will play against the Ravens on Sunday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Reed has been dealing with a back injury for the past few weeks now, but will again play through it in the matchup against the Ravens. The 26-year-old will provide rotational depth behind T.J. Watt (ribs) and Alex Highsmith and could see increased playing time if Watt is limited once again.