The Broncos traded Reed to the Steelers on Tuesday in exchange for late draft-pick compensation, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reed suffered an eye injury during the Broncos' second exhibition game but returned to action during the preseason finale. The 26-year-old started 26 games for Denver since the start of 2020 and posted a team-high 13 sacks and three forced fumbles during that stretch. However, Reed was looking at a reduced role this year with Josey Jewell and Bradley Chubb both healthy to start 2022, plus the addition of Randy Gregory (shoulder). In Pittsburgh, Reed figures to operate as a depth pass rusher behind Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt.