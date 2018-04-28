Steelers' Marcus Allen: Headed to Pittsburgh
The Steelers selected Allen in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 148th overall.
Even with Sean Davis and Morgan Burnett already around, Allen marks the second notable safety prospect drafted by the Steelers, the initial one being Terrell Edmunds in the first round. It's difficult to anticipate how this all gets sorted out, but Allen is a solid prospect too. A leading contributor on a strong Penn State defense, Allen (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) rounded out a sound strong safety profile with a 4.63-second 40, 37-inch vertical, and 127-inch broad jump. He'll probably play special teams for a while.
