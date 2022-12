Pittsburgh placed Allen (biceps) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Allen underwent surgery to repair his biceps after he sustained a serious injury in Pittsburgh's win versus Las Vegas in Week 16, and he'll now spend the rest of this regular season on injured reserve. He played exclusively on special teams in 2022, so the Steelers will have to find a way to replace his production in that phase.