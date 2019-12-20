Play

Allen was promoted to the Steelers' 53-man roster Friday.

Allen was unable to make Pittsburgh's season-opening roster and has since been on the team's practice squad. The 2018 fifth-round pick figures to primarily see time on special teams.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends