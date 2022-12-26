Allen appears to have underwent arm surgery following Saturday's win over the Raiders, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Allen sustained an unspecified arm injury in this past weekend's matchup against Las Vegas, and his recent Instagram stories from his personal account show him laying in a hospital bed with his arm wrapped in a sling. While this could suggest that the 26-year-old won't return for the remainder of the season, further information regarding his Week 17 availability will likely be revealed within the upcoming days.