Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Allen will miss the final two games of Pittsburgh's regular season recovering from surgery he underwent to repair his biceps after Week 16, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Allen played all 230 of his snaps in 2022 on special teams, so the Steelers will now have to try to find a way to replace his production on that front. The 26-year-old linebacker will finish this regular season with 12 tackles.