Steelers' Marcus Allen: Ruled out for Week 5
Allen (foot) is officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Allen hasn't resumed practicing since suffering a foot injury Week 3. When back to full health, he'll resume contributing on special teams for the Steelers.
