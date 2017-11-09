Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Avoids injury report
Gilbert (hamstring) was not present on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday.
Gilbert has battled the hamstring injury for the better part of the season but looks to be in full health after the additional rest from the team's bye week. The 29-year-old should slot back in at right tackle against the Colts on Sunday.
