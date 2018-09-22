Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Deemed doutbful
Gilbert (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Gilbert sustained the injury in last week's loss to the Chiefs. Assuming he is unable to go, look for Zach Banner to replace him with the first-unit. Final confirmation of his status will likely come closer to kickoff.
