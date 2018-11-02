Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Doubtful for Sunday
Gilbert (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Gilbert was a full participant in practice to begin the week, but was limited on Thursday and did not practice on Friday. The starting lineman appears on track to miss his second consecutive game, in which case Matt Feiler would step into the starting lineup. Feiler has looked more than competent this season, so Pittsburgh's offense should remain well-protected whether or not Gilbert is able to play Week 9.
